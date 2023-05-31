Mick Stevens’s New Book, "Earth Force: Return of the Neanderthals," is a Daring and Lively Novel That Follows the Adventure of the Fighting Team Known as Earth Force
Recent release “Earth Force: Return of the Neanderthals,” from Page Publishing author Mick Stevens, is a thrilling and bold tale that brings readers into a futuristic and vulnerable world as a fight ensues.
New York, NY, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mick Stevens, a husband, father, grandfather, and Long Island native, has completed his new book, “Earth Force: Return of the Neanderthals”: a gripping and astonishing science fiction novel that tells the story of a brave team that defends the planet from threatening forces.
Stevens writes, “We are not alone in the universe! Yet one would never believe that first contact with an alien race would actually be with Neanderthals, who walked our planet long ago. Plenteriens, an ancient alien civilization, understood the Neanderthals were headed for sure extinction and went against the laws of the Tri-Galaxy Alliance by sending a fleet of starships with the sole purpose of capturing half the remaining population of Neanderthals to enslave for use in their own world. Over the millennia, the Neanderthals, with the help of genetic engineering, have taken control of their new planet and now have decided to reclaim Earth as well for their own.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mick Stevens’s futuristic tale tells the story of what happens when the Earth is threatened. The novel follows Jonathan Feverstein, a humble apple farmer, as he forms an elite and secretive fighting force. Jonathan connects with seven other people, all from different walks of life, to form Earth Force. These new friends will need to work together to save Earth.
After years as slaves the Neanderthals are rising up to take what’s theirs. After defeating the alien civilization that captured them, Earth is the next target. Jonathan and his team are put up against the hardest challenges they have ever encountered. The brave Earth Force team does all they can to protect Earth from the dangerous Neanderthals and save the planet they call home.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Earth Force: Return of the Neanderthals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Stevens writes, “We are not alone in the universe! Yet one would never believe that first contact with an alien race would actually be with Neanderthals, who walked our planet long ago. Plenteriens, an ancient alien civilization, understood the Neanderthals were headed for sure extinction and went against the laws of the Tri-Galaxy Alliance by sending a fleet of starships with the sole purpose of capturing half the remaining population of Neanderthals to enslave for use in their own world. Over the millennia, the Neanderthals, with the help of genetic engineering, have taken control of their new planet and now have decided to reclaim Earth as well for their own.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mick Stevens’s futuristic tale tells the story of what happens when the Earth is threatened. The novel follows Jonathan Feverstein, a humble apple farmer, as he forms an elite and secretive fighting force. Jonathan connects with seven other people, all from different walks of life, to form Earth Force. These new friends will need to work together to save Earth.
After years as slaves the Neanderthals are rising up to take what’s theirs. After defeating the alien civilization that captured them, Earth is the next target. Jonathan and his team are put up against the hardest challenges they have ever encountered. The brave Earth Force team does all they can to protect Earth from the dangerous Neanderthals and save the planet they call home.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Earth Force: Return of the Neanderthals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories