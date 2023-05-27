HoduSoft Upgraded Inbound Call Center Software for Small Business
HoduSoft, one of the leading Unified Communication providers in India, has released an upgraded version of its inbound call center software for small businesses.
Denver, CO, May 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading Unified Communication providers in India, has released an upgraded version of its inbound call center software for small businesses.
This software is designed to help businesses manage their inbound calls more efficiently and cost-effectively. The software is equipped with sophisticated features such as call routing, call recording, call scheduling, and customer service management.
Speaking on the upgraded inbound call center software for small businesses, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer of HoduSoft, said, “We are delighted to release the upgraded version of our inbound call center software, which we have designed especially for small and medium businesses all around the world.”
“During the pandemic and lockdown, small and medium businesses relied heavily on their phone system to provide customer support and timely service. Many of them realized what difference the right communication technology can mean for their business. Keeping that in mind, we have tailored our inbound call center software to cater to the needs of businesses that have just a handful of employees to businesses that have offices in multiple locations,” he added.
He also said, “The software comes loaded with a wide range of sophisticated features and the pricing plans are extremely affordable. The best part is, we provide a month-long free demo, which will help entrepreneurs and call center executives try out the software firsthand and make an informed decision after that.”
