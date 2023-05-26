Glenda C. Brandenberger Recognized as a Five Year Member by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Halstead, KS, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Glenda C. Brandenberger of Halstead, Kansas has been recognized as a Five Year Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of healthcare.
About Glenda C. Brandenberger
Glenda C. Brandenberger is the president of SLC Services, LLC, a consulting company that helps veterans with their benefit applications, home loans, and assists veteran’s spouses with benefits applications. She has also worked to change some of the requirements of the VA to help disabled veterans who need care or financial assistance. With the help of Senator Jerry Moran, she took the matter to Washington to address the issue and fight for veterans benefits.
Glenda’s interest in healthcare began when she volunteered at the former clinic in Halstead. There, she started as a scheduler, and later became the office manager alongside her mentor, Diane Steeves. After Diane's passing, Glenda went back to school and received her diplomas in business, accounting, and physician assistant, where she received another diploma in healthcare with the highest honors.
In 2007, with the training she received at the clinic, Glenda became a caregiver to her husband, a veteran exposed to Agent Orange. This experience led her to start Caring Hands Healthcare LLC, which serves Halstead and surrounding areas such as Burrton, Sedgwick, Wichita, Newton, and rural areas.
In her spare time, Glenda enjoys volunteer work, bridge and bingo.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Glenda C. Brandenberger
Glenda C. Brandenberger is the president of SLC Services, LLC, a consulting company that helps veterans with their benefit applications, home loans, and assists veteran’s spouses with benefits applications. She has also worked to change some of the requirements of the VA to help disabled veterans who need care or financial assistance. With the help of Senator Jerry Moran, she took the matter to Washington to address the issue and fight for veterans benefits.
Glenda’s interest in healthcare began when she volunteered at the former clinic in Halstead. There, she started as a scheduler, and later became the office manager alongside her mentor, Diane Steeves. After Diane's passing, Glenda went back to school and received her diplomas in business, accounting, and physician assistant, where she received another diploma in healthcare with the highest honors.
In 2007, with the training she received at the clinic, Glenda became a caregiver to her husband, a veteran exposed to Agent Orange. This experience led her to start Caring Hands Healthcare LLC, which serves Halstead and surrounding areas such as Burrton, Sedgwick, Wichita, Newton, and rural areas.
In her spare time, Glenda enjoys volunteer work, bridge and bingo.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories