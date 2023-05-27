Devart Tools for PostgreSQL Come with a Massive Update
Devart has released an update of the dbForge product line for PostgreSQL. The update delivers quite a few functional enhancements and newly added compatibility options, including support for Aiven Data Cloud, EDB BigAnimal, SHA-256/512, and Transport Layer Security.
Prague, Czech Republic, May 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, has released dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL v3.1 and new versions of other tools from the dbForge for PostgreSQL product line. These tools are designed to streamline an extensive number of tasks related to PostgreSQL database development, management, and administration.
The most notable updates are as follows:
Updated collection of predefined code snippets
Automatic highlighting of syntax pairs
User-defined column layout in Query History
New options to fine-tune document tabs appearance and behavior
Ability to save filters for object folders in Database Explorer
Support for the Unlogged keyword in the CREATE SEQUENCE statement
Optimized row count retrieval in Data Generator
Improved behavior of the "Disable DML trigger" option in Data Population Wizard
Updated compatibility options, including support for Aiven Data Cloud, EDB BigAnimal, SHA-256/512, and Transport Layer Security (TLS)
To learn more about the release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-tools-for-postgresql-got-a-new-update.html
Simultaneously, Devart has released an updated multidatabase solution, dbForge Edge, which includes dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL and covers other database systems such as MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle Database, and Microsoft SQL Server.
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
