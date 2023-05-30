Los Angeles Mayor Bass’ Team to Join Living Advantage, Inc. & Woodcraft Rangers for 2023 VIP Career Match Days
Los Angeles, CA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering foster youth, and Woodcraft Rangers, a nearly 100-year-old youth development organization, are pleased to announce their collaboration for weekly VIP Career Match Days at Manual Arts High School during May Foster Care Month.
The two-part event takes place weekly at Manual Arts for the remaining few weeks of this year’s semester. Every Wednesday for Part 1, students will work with both organizations to improve resumes and take an aptitude test to determine strengths. During Part 2 on Thursdays, several employers will come out including members of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ team, Department of Public Social Services, The Monique Woolley Foundation, and Together CFO to hire students.
LA, Inc., with their corporate partners, USC, US Bank, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, have been at the forefront of empowering at-risk youth with tutoring, mentoring, and case management, in an effort to help underserved students graduate on time and find careers that are meaningful to them.
"We are thrilled to partner with Woodcraft Rangers for this incredible event," said Pamela R. Clay, the Executive Director of Living Advantage, Inc. "Our VIP Career Match Days will provide at-risk youth with a unique platform to explore their passions and interests, interact with professionals, and gain valuable insights into the world of work. We believe that by exposing them to diverse career options, we can inspire our kids to pursue their dreams and build successful futures."
LA, Inc. and Woodcraft Rangers invites the community and media to come out and see what these Career Match Days are all about.
Katie Copeland
323-731-6471
www.livingadvantageinc.org
