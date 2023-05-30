Los Angeles Mayor Bass’ Team to Join Living Advantage, Inc. & Woodcraft Rangers for 2023 VIP Career Match Days

Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering foster youth, and Woodcraft Rangers, a nearly 100-year-old youth development organization, are pleased to announce their collaboration for weekly VIP Career Match Days at Manual Arts High School during May Foster Care Month.