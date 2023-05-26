Press Releases>Business>Legal & Law>Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)>

Association of Legal Administrators Announces 2023–2024 Board of Directors

Association of Legal Administrators Announces 2023–2024 Board of Directors
Chicago, IL, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At its Annual Conference & Expo in Seattle earlier this month, the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) inducted its Board of Directors for 2023–2024. Leading the Association and serving as President for 2023–2024 is Geoffrey M. Williams, CLM, MBA, MDiv, Chief Operating Officer with Cunningham Bounds LLC in Mobile, Alabama. Amanda R. Koplos, CLM, CPA, Executive Director with Shuffield Lowman & Wilson, PA, in Orlando, Florida will serve as President-Elect. Also, Sarah L. Evenson, JD, MBA, Director of Law School Programs and Office Administrator with Barnes & Thornburg in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will continue her service as Immediate Past President of the Board.

The following individuals will also serve on the 2023-24 Board of Directors:

Director:
Angelina Angelov, CLM, Russin Vecchi & Heredia Bonetti, Santo Domingo, DN, Dominican Republic

Director:
Travis C. Armstrong, CLM, CPA, English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Director:
Elyssa A. Goldstein, CLM, PHR, SHRM-CP, Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Director:
Judith A. Hissong, CLM, PCC, Nesso Strategies, San Diego, California

Director:
Jerry G. McPeake, MSLA, Minor & Brown, Denver, Colorado

Director:
Terri D. Moore-Natal, SPHR, Holzer Patel Drennan, Denver, Colorado

Director:
Clara E. Onderdonk, CLM, Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, Rochester, New York

Director:
Holly K. Pulido, Slack Davis Sanger LLP, Austin, Texas

Director:
Jessica L. VanTroost, McGlinchey Stafford, PLLC, Jacksonville, Florida

About the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)
ALA is the premier professional association connecting leaders and managers within the legal industry. We provide extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions, and business partner connections empowering our members to lead the business of law. For more information on ALA, visit alanet.org.
Contact
Association of Legal Administrators
Theresa Wojtalewicz
847-267-1252
alanet.org
https://www.alanet.org/about-membership/about-ala/volunteer-leadership-rosters/committees/board-of-directors
ContactContact
Categories