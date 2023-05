Association of Legal Administrators Announces 2023–2024 Board of Directors

Chicago, IL, May 26, 2023 --( PR.com )-- At its Annual Conference & Expo in Seattle earlier this month, the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) inducted its Board of Directors for 2023–2024. Leading the Association and serving as President for 2023–2024 is Geoffrey M. Williams, CLM, MBA, MDiv, Chief Operating Officer with Cunningham Bounds LLC in Mobile, Alabama. Amanda R. Koplos, CLM, CPA, Executive Director with Shuffield Lowman & Wilson, PA, in Orlando, Florida will serve as President-Elect. Also, Sarah L. Evenson, JD, MBA, Director of Law School Programs and Office Administrator with Barnes & Thornburg in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will continue her service as Immediate Past President of the Board.The following individuals will also serve on the 2023-24 Board of Directors:Director:Angelina Angelov, CLM, Russin Vecchi & Heredia Bonetti, Santo Domingo, DN, Dominican RepublicDirector:Travis C. Armstrong, CLM, CPA, English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP, Bowling Green, KentuckyDirector:Elyssa A. Goldstein, CLM, PHR, SHRM-CP, Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP, New Brunswick, New JerseyDirector:Judith A. Hissong, CLM, PCC, Nesso Strategies, San Diego, CaliforniaDirector:Jerry G. McPeake, MSLA, Minor & Brown, Denver, ColoradoDirector:Terri D. Moore-Natal, SPHR, Holzer Patel Drennan, Denver, ColoradoDirector:Clara E. Onderdonk, CLM, Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, Rochester, New YorkDirector:Holly K. Pulido, Slack Davis Sanger LLP, Austin, TexasDirector:Jessica L. VanTroost, McGlinchey Stafford, PLLC, Jacksonville, FloridaAbout the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)ALA is the premier professional association connecting leaders and managers within the legal industry. We provide extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions, and business partner connections empowering our members to lead the business of law. For more information on ALA, visit alanet.org