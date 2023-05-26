Association of Legal Administrators Announces 2023–2024 Board of Directors
Chicago, IL, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At its Annual Conference & Expo in Seattle earlier this month, the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) inducted its Board of Directors for 2023–2024. Leading the Association and serving as President for 2023–2024 is Geoffrey M. Williams, CLM, MBA, MDiv, Chief Operating Officer with Cunningham Bounds LLC in Mobile, Alabama. Amanda R. Koplos, CLM, CPA, Executive Director with Shuffield Lowman & Wilson, PA, in Orlando, Florida will serve as President-Elect. Also, Sarah L. Evenson, JD, MBA, Director of Law School Programs and Office Administrator with Barnes & Thornburg in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will continue her service as Immediate Past President of the Board.
The following individuals will also serve on the 2023-24 Board of Directors:
Director:
Angelina Angelov, CLM, Russin Vecchi & Heredia Bonetti, Santo Domingo, DN, Dominican Republic
Director:
Travis C. Armstrong, CLM, CPA, English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Director:
Elyssa A. Goldstein, CLM, PHR, SHRM-CP, Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Director:
Judith A. Hissong, CLM, PCC, Nesso Strategies, San Diego, California
Director:
Jerry G. McPeake, MSLA, Minor & Brown, Denver, Colorado
Director:
Terri D. Moore-Natal, SPHR, Holzer Patel Drennan, Denver, Colorado
Director:
Clara E. Onderdonk, CLM, Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP, Rochester, New York
Director:
Holly K. Pulido, Slack Davis Sanger LLP, Austin, Texas
Director:
Jessica L. VanTroost, McGlinchey Stafford, PLLC, Jacksonville, Florida
About the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)
ALA is the premier professional association connecting leaders and managers within the legal industry. We provide extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions, and business partner connections empowering our members to lead the business of law. For more information on ALA, visit alanet.org.
