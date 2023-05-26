Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Hillsboro, TX, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California.
Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has offered top tier sales and service to the agencies of Southern California since 1996. In addition to their headquarters, the dealership offers service centers in the cities of Ontario, Vista and Paso Robles.
Bill Davidson, Director of Outside Sales for Skeeter Emergency Vehicles was excited to be bringing another dealer into the growing network. "South Coast Fire Equipment has a proven track record of providing exceptional support for fire departments all over the Southern California area. There are a lot of Skeeter apparatus working on the west coast, especially during fire season. Having South Coast on board further enhances the ability of our customers to get quick, efficient factory EVT warranty or service work done anytime they deploy from San Diego to Seattle."
South Coast Fire Equipment has a proven track record of providing exceptional support for fire departments all over the Southern California area. Nobody understands our region's needs like their sales team. With over 100 years of combined experience in the fire industry, South Coast Fire Equipment can help you customize the perfect Skeeter apparatus to fit your needs.
Kevin Newell with South Coast highlighted the expansion to their product offering that this new addition will bring to their customers. "We at South Coast Fire Equipment are excited to add Skeeter Emergency Vehicles to our offerings. Our goal is to provide excellent apparatus to support our customer's mission of protecting the Southern California region and its residents. By expanding our line-up of quality apparatus, we now have another option to ensure our customers have the best equipment for the job."
With the ever-increasing industry demand for purpose-built wildland and urban-interface fire apparatus, the Skeeter Emergency Vehicles product lines are a welcome addition to the brands that South Coast has to offer its customers.
Thomas Merryman
254-523-2106
skeeteremergencyvehicles.com
Bryden Newell, South Coast Fire
909.673.9900
bryden@southcoastfire.net
