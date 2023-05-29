Jared Poniatowski Named "Regional Manager of the Year" at South Eastern Leaders Conference
Charlotte, NC, May 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing CEO and Director of Operations, Jared Poniatowski, was recently named “Regional Manager of the Year” at the South Eastern Leaders Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hosted at the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, the South Eastern Leaders Conference saw top pioneers in the industry from across the country meet together to celebrate accomplishments, discuss leadership development, and network with other leaders in the business. Among the leaders celebrated, Jared Poniatowski, Director of Operations for New Age Marketing, received national recognition for his exceptional leadership.
Jared Poniatowski has been the Director of Operations in Charlotte since 2017. Since that time, he has expanded his business through and around the Charlotte metro area, giving aspiring business professionals the development and opportunity to build their careers from the ground up. Jared believes that the key to being a successful and effective leader is to find out why exactly people want to grow and give them the tools and resources to do just that.
“Being a leader is not just about being a manager. It's about being a mentor, a trainer, and a teacher. Being able to accept this award in Atlanta amongst other top leaders and pioneers in this business was truly an unforgettable experience. I think the true award, however, is getting to mentor other aspiring, young professionals in the industry that may one day be in my place. I’m forever grateful to be able to share my experience with others and to be an example and inspiration.”
While truly an unforgettable event, Jared and his team of leaders at New Age Marketing are already looking forward to what is next. New Age Marketing has confirmed they will be in attendance at the next Leadership Conference being held in June of this year back in Atlanta.
Naphtali Renae Lamey
(704) 449-7313
newagemarketinginc.net
