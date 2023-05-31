Euthal Green’s Newly Released "A Bitter Fumble" is a Thrilling and Suspenseful Race to Find a Missing Woman
“A Bitter Fumble,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Euthal Green, is a complex fiction that examines the disappearance of a young woman on vacation and the seemingly inept government agencies resistant to aiding a desperate mother.
Orange City, FL, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Bitter Fumble”: a compelling fiction that will captivate and surprise. “A Bitter Fumble” is the creation of published author Euthal Green, a native of the Bahamas who now resides in Florida where he is currently employed with the Department of Juvenile Justice as a coach/counselor.
Green shares, “It is early morning. The day after they arrived in Nassau to begin their vacation, Nanna wakes up to a note informing her that her daughter Ariana had gone for a swim. Ariana never returned. As the day wore on, Nanna is completely rattled.
“Nanna is lost. She knows no one. The police are unbelievably too casual. The US embassy is harsh with scandalous criticism. The government is overwhelmed and devastated and drowning in negative press. There is only one way out. Find the culprit. They did. There was the perfect match, or was there a rush to judgment? The solution is met by following the escapade of two fishermen from Porters Cay out to sea and back. The conclusion is incredibly thrilling.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Euthal Green’s new book brings a suspenseful whodunit to life as a cast of unusual characters are questioned and a surprising end thrills the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “A Bitter Fumble” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bitter Fumble,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
