Nils Verd’s Newly Released "The Host" is a Unique Tale of Self-Discovery as an Amorphous Being Discovers the Complexities of Humanity
“The Host,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nils Verd, is a cerebral fiction that will challenge readers to a new awareness of what it truly means to be human as an ageless being suddenly finds itself thrust into a human body.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Host”: a captivating and imaginative science fiction. “The Host” is the creation of published author Nils Verd.
Verd shares, “The host, a being who does not know what he is or where he came from, survived for centuries by controlling the bodies of small birds and consuming them.
“When the host has the opportunity to use a human body, he is overwhelmed by the human mind, and for the first time, he can look at himself and try to understand what he is.
“In his journey for self-knowledge, the host encounters different people, and by controlling their minds, he is able to understand humanity.
“But the host now knows about the human race, and he does not like what he sees.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nils Verd’s new book is an exciting adventure that also shares engaging artwork crafted by Vinicius Buzzatto.
Consumers can purchase “The Host” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Host,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
