IZR Galmore’s Newly Released “Itta’s Abscess in Her Left Breast: God Always Heals” is a Personal Account of a Woman’s Journey Through a Serious Illness
“Itta’s Abscess in Her Left Breast: God Always Heals,” from Christian Faith Publishing author IZR Galmore, is a private reflection on key moments that challenged and shaped a woman’s understanding of nature and God.
Newberry, SC, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Itta’s Abscess in Her Left Breast: God Always Heals”: a potent reminder of the power of prayer. “Itta’s Abscess in Her Left Breast: God Always Heals” is the creation of published author, IZR Galmore, who graduated from Beacon College in Leesburg, Florida, and received a bachelor of arts degree in human services, minoring in psychology.
Galmore shares, “This story is a short story and also a true story. It’s about Mother Nature and how we have to survive in her world. Sometimes we all get sick, and it may or may not be our fault. But in this story, God was truly on my side then and, of course, now. I hope you read my story and relate to it. Some of this story is a little gloomy and sad, but the sun does eventually shine. It does get better. We all can get ill at any time. We know this. And God will either heal us or bring us home to where the streets are made of gold. Please read this story. You may learn something. We are all learning every day. As you know, we all grow from the learning process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, IZR Galmore’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves suddenly facing a profound health crisis.
Consumers can purchase “Itta’s Abscess in Her Left Breast: God Always Heals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Itta’s Abscess in Her Left Breast: God Always Heals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
