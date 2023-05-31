Kenneth C. Parsons, MD’s Newly Released “Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus” is a Unique Perspective of Jesus’s Life
“Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth C. Parsons, MD, is an immersive reading experience that encourages readers to take a front-row perspective of the life and works of Jesus.
Englewood, CO, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus”: a potent biblical study that will invigorate one’s desire for understanding Christ. “Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus” is the creation of published author Kenneth C. Parsons, MD, who was born and raised in Coldwater, Michigan. His education continued through undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan then at the medical school there. He was licensed as a physician in 1971. Drafted into the United States Army, he served two years at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Parsons shares, “Have you ever wanted to study the Bible with a fresh understanding?
“If you were given the opportunity, would you want to spend time with Jesus as He goes about healing all those with needs while simultaneously teaching His disciples?
“If you were one of His disciples, what would you experience as you watched and listened to Jesus?
“Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus will awaken in you a sense of being present as you read familiar Bible accounts and imagine yourself being an eyewitness. Watch and listen to Jesus as if you are present. See how He establishes rapport with almost every person He meets. Wonder at how He always knows the need and the correct diagnosis for each person He meets. See how He handles skeptics who don’t recognize His identity as the promised Messiah. You will learn lessons from Jesus in new ways. You will find yourself progressing from being a reader to a witness to a learner to a participant. When Jesus describes the Great Commission to you, He promises that the Holy Spirit will empower you to embark on a new journey.
“Just as Jesus transformed the minds and actions of His disciples, so He will do the same for you as He prepares you to go forth as a trained ambassador for the kingdom of God on earth. This transformation process is a delightful new way to experience the Bible as you grow in your relationship with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth C. Parsons, MD’s new book will challenge and encourage readers in their pursuit of knowledge and connection with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
