Kenneth C. Parsons, MD’s Newly Released “Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus” is a Unique Perspective of Jesus’s Life

“Making Rounds with Jesus: A Physician Looks at the Ministry and Mission of Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth C. Parsons, MD, is an immersive reading experience that encourages readers to take a front-row perspective of the life and works of Jesus.