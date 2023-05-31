Timothy Neboyskey’s Newly Released "A Pilgrim’s Crux" is a Thoughtful Arrangement of Inspiring Poetic Works That Explore the Idea of Choice and Consequence
“A Pilgrim’s Crux,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Neboyskey, is a thought-provoking anthology that delivers an impactful message within each carefully articulated message of faith.
Charlevoix, MI, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Pilgrim’s Crux”: an enjoyable and uplifting poetic work. “A Pilgrim’s Crux” is the creation of published author Timothy Neboyskey, a veteran of the US Army. Later, he received degrees from St. Mary’s College (Michigan) and the University of Michigan. Currently a resident of Charlevoix, Michigan, he is active in his parish (St. Mary) and with the Knights of Columbus.
Neboyskey shares, “As pilgrims on life’s highway, we discover a multitude of choices. At various points along the route, we all arrive at a crux. As such, occasionally, all are destined to negotiate a vexing decision: Shall we continue straight along the path we’re on, or is a course correction in order? But what if the juncture is perplexing and even foreboding? So given such a predicament, how do we surmount it and move on? For many, the following scriptural passage encourages them to proceed.
“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light. (Matthew 11:28–30)
“With true purpose, we should orient our lives toward the best possible outcome: Heaven. And how do we arrive there? 'Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me"' (John 14:6). If you already know the correct route, then grab someone you love by the hand and show them the Way. If not, then consult the Bible (our 'guidebook'), the Church (our 'vehicle') your local priest, pastor or a person of strong faith in God (our 'guides')…for in love, they shall grab your hand and show you the Way. May A Pilgrim’s Crux also provide some hopeful advice to assist you on the most important journey of your temporal existence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Neboyskey’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers take time to reflect on the key points made within.
Consumers can purchase “A Pilgrim’s Crux” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Pilgrim’s Crux,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
