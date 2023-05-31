James V. DeLaura’s Newly Released “Benny, the Bully Bull” is an Educational Narrative That Aids in Teaching Positive Responses to Bullying Behavior

“Benny, the Bully Bull: An educational and fun story that will teach children an important lesson about Bullying,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James V. DeLaura, is an encouraging approach to opening up discussion on the dangers of bullying both as the target and as the bully yourself.