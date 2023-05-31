James V. DeLaura’s Newly Released “Benny, the Bully Bull” is an Educational Narrative That Aids in Teaching Positive Responses to Bullying Behavior
“Benny, the Bully Bull: An educational and fun story that will teach children an important lesson about Bullying,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James V. DeLaura, is an encouraging approach to opening up discussion on the dangers of bullying both as the target and as the bully yourself.
Ocean, NJ, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Benny, the Bully Bull: An educational and fun story that will teach children an important lesson about Bullying”: a heartfelt message of encouragement to upcoming generations. “Benny, the Bully Bull: An educational and fun story that will teach children an important lesson about Bullying” is the creation of published author James V. DeLaura, a loving father and grandfather who retired as a New York City Police Captain.
DeLaura shares, “This story is about Benny the Bull and how he mistreats all the other animals on Mr. Evan’s farm. Because of that, the other animals don’t like him very much. However, one day, Benny finds himself in big trouble and asks the other animals to help him. Will they come to Benny’s rescue or just ignore his pleas for help?
“Young readers will greatly enjoy the story and will learn important lessons from it. The book is filled with picturesque illustrations that will inspire the children’s imagination and bring the story to life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James V. DeLaura’s new book motivates young readers in their understanding of doing the right thing regardless of how someone may have treated them.
DeLaura shares in hope of guiding upcoming generations in breaking the bullying cycle and treating others with kindness and respect.
Consumers can purchase “Benny, the Bully Bull: An educational and fun story that will teach children an important lesson about Bullying” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Benny, the Bully Bull: An educational and fun story that will teach children an important lesson about Bullying,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or by visiting jimschildrensbooks.weebly.com.
