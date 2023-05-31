Qwanisha Young’s Newly Released "Identity Christ Exe’s" is an Empowering Message of the Transformational Power of Connection with God
“Identity Christ Exe’s,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Qwanisha Young, is a bold and emotionally charged reflection on the challenges and hurts that led to a profound discovery of self.
Grande Prairie, TX, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Identity Christ Exe’s”: a heartfelt reminder of God’s continued promise of salvation and comfort. “Identity Christ Exe’s” is the creation of published author Qwanisha Young, an entrepreneur, first-time author, and mother of two beautiful daughters, Faith and Envi, who are her supporters and motivation to strive for success and her encouragement to pour out all God has given her to do.
Young shares, “This book is for anyone who has had their heart broken, soul wounded, faith tested, abandoned, rejected, or has suffered blow after blow, asking, 'Can I get up? And even if I can eventually stand, how can I walk out and not let those blows, fire, and ashes show up in my tomorrow?' I don’t want to look like, smell, or feel like what I’ve been through. Or maybe you’re fighting with the shame and guilt of backsliding. You know God, but you keep hearing it’s your fault because you’re not strong enough. That’s a lie from the pits of hell. First John 1 says that 'it is true that we should walk with and talk with God continuously, and when we sin, confess it, and the blood of Christ cleanses continually.' Because Revelations 12 says that 'the enemy continually deceives and seduces the earth’s inhabitants. He who brings charges against men and women day and night has been thrown out of heaven.'
“And they overcame and conquered him because of the lamb’s blood and because of their testimony’s word, for they did not love their life and renounce their faith even when faced with death. (Revelations 12:11)
“Healing is a part of the work, but wholeness is the complete work; healing is a gift from God for His own, but wholeness is labor built by intention. I realized that my pain/cross was meant to be my oil or my mission of contributing to the world. This book addresses the false sense of security, the disillusioned identity, the emotionally scared, and the effects of scarcity of all other things, which seek to make us forfeit our power by using excuses and cycles. Until we are confronted and exposed by receiving God’s Word, we are blind, deaf, lamed, and spiritually dead. I am encouraging all those who want to find themselves to start with God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. They came together, in the beginning, to make us partakers in God’s work to have dominion on earth and to expand the kingdom of heaven on earth, which that commandment will never be retracted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Qwanisha Young’s new book draws from the author’s personal journey to share the importance of the blessings in the lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Identity Christ Exe’s” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Identity Christ Exe’s,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
