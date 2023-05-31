Written by the Holy Spirit Through Melinda Reynolds’s Newly Released "The Widow Under His Wing" is a Message of Comfort to Those Grieving a Loss
“The Widow Under His Wing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Written by the Holy Spirit through Melinda Reynolds, is a spiritually-driven reflection on God’s hand upon our lives during times of trial and the comfort one can draw from leaning into one’s faith.
New York, NY, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Widow Under His Wing”: a potent discussion of keeping faith and finding comfort in God’s word. “The Widow Under His Wing” is the creation of published author Written by the Holy Spirit through Melinda Reynolds.
Reynolds shares, “Whether it is planned or not, death is a part of life. Death hurts. It also hurts our Lord. But in His grace and love, He holds you, He guides you, He shields and protects you in the darkest and most uncertain times. This book will show you what God is doing on His end while you are dealing with the loss of your best friend. My prayer is that you will feel the Lord’s heart and hands over you during this time. He is ever so protective over you, your heart, mind, and soul. He is feeling your pain too. I pray that this encourages and strengthens you during this time. Thank you for your purchase of our book. Praying many blessings of peace and comfort over you and your family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Written by the Holy Spirit through Melinda Reynolds’s new book is shared in hope of providing comfort, strength, and reassurance as readers navigate the complexities of grief.
Consumers can purchase “The Widow Under His Wing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Widow Under His Wing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
