Alma Boykin’s Newly Released “Outside Looking In: Inside Can’t Get Out” is a Potent Memoir That Examines the Power of One’s Choices
“Outside Looking In: Inside Can’t Get Out,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alma Boykin, is an encouraging message of hope for upcoming generations that warns of the dangers of poor decisions and the fulfilling purpose of a life of faith.
Pine Bluff, AR, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Outside Looking In: Inside Can’t Get Out”: a powerful autobiographical work that doesn’t pull any punches. “Outside Looking In: Inside Can’t Get Out” is the creation of published author Alma Boykin, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated from SEARK College in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she received an associate of general studies degree, majored in elementary education, and received honor on the dean’s list.
Boykin shares, “We all go through bad times, but with God, we can overcome them. Life is hard, and sometimes we make it more difficult. Going through hard times leaves us angry, confused, and feeling defeated, worthless, and a failure. When things happen in your life, and they surely will, they control your mood and emotion and how you cope with life. Tough times don’t last forever, but they are never over quickly. We must have patience and endure them. The race is not given to the swift or to the strong but to the one who endures to the end (Eccles. 9:11 KJV).
“With God’s help, I overcame depression, oppression, rape, sexual abuse, and the loss of my mother, daughter, and now my son. My mind and body have been through physical and mental punishment, from a prisoner in a dark place to a bright light at the end of the tunnel—the body takes a licking, but the mind and heart keep on ticking. Serve life as it is a purpose because—guess what—it is. Don’t give up or give in if you want to be able to reap your harvest. Victory is yours. Outside looking in, you can’t understand it. Inside looking out, you can’t explain it.
“You will win your battle if you hold on. Have faith in your creator. Victory is yours!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alma Boykin’s new book takes readers into the most challenging and most cherished experiences as Boykin looks back on the journey which led to a fulfilling connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Outside Looking In: Inside Can’t Get Out” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Outside Looking In: Inside Can’t Get Out,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
