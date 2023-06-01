Walter N. Parelius’s Newly Released “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Prophecy
“Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walter N. Parelius, is an open discussion of the author’s testimony for concerning trends and outcomes looming on the horizon of society.
Ocala, FL, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known”: a potent reminder of the need to maintain one’s spiritual wellbeing. “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known” is the creation of published author Walter N. Parelius, a proud father and grandfather who retired to Florida after a rewarding career with the Maine Department of Corrections.
Parelius shares, “Behind the Closed Doors reveals what has always been said to be a conspiracy, but now I reveal documented truth of what is being done behind those doors. This very informative information brings together prophecy in the Bible. I do not claim to be a prophet but a voice of events taking place. Some of which are on a timeline to be accomplished by 2030. It also helps to bring understanding of many decisions be made by people in very high positions. It also includes events that impact the 2030 timeline that allows the precious time for the publishing of this book.
“The impacts you will discover will have major effects on future generations and the course of the history of the world. It also brings understanding and perspective to many of the decisions people have been holding off. Please read all the way through with an open mind and absorb the contents beneficial to you and your families. It is in God’s timing for this to be known, and I will be praying for you all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter N. Parelius’s new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of sociopolitical patterns.
Consumers can purchase “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Parelius shares, “Behind the Closed Doors reveals what has always been said to be a conspiracy, but now I reveal documented truth of what is being done behind those doors. This very informative information brings together prophecy in the Bible. I do not claim to be a prophet but a voice of events taking place. Some of which are on a timeline to be accomplished by 2030. It also helps to bring understanding of many decisions be made by people in very high positions. It also includes events that impact the 2030 timeline that allows the precious time for the publishing of this book.
“The impacts you will discover will have major effects on future generations and the course of the history of the world. It also brings understanding and perspective to many of the decisions people have been holding off. Please read all the way through with an open mind and absorb the contents beneficial to you and your families. It is in God’s timing for this to be known, and I will be praying for you all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter N. Parelius’s new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of sociopolitical patterns.
Consumers can purchase “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind the Closed Doors: Truth To Be Known,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories