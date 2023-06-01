Stephen A. Ibeh’s Newly Released "Spiritual Discernment and Prayers for the Sleeping Church" is a Passionate Message to the Modern Church
“Spiritual Discernment and Prayers for the Sleeping Church,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen A. Ibeh, is a potent reminder of the foundational qualities missing in today’s spiritual leadership of the modern church.
Smithfield, VA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Discernment and Prayers for the Sleeping Church”: a heartfelt message of hope for Christianity. “Spiritual Discernment and Prayers for the Sleeping Church” is the creation of published author Stephen A. Ibeh, who currently has a weekly podcast, Disciple Page, where he expounds on the Bible, chapter to chapter, verse by verse. Stephen’s passion is to see believers of Christ mature in their gifting and their callings. Stephen currently lives in Smithfield, Virginia, and is blessed with a wonderful wife, Ijeoma, and a son, Amire.
Ibeh shares, “The church in America has fallen in deep sleep and needs to wake up! In the current state, we are to stand in the gap with God and intercede for her. This book is about spiritual discernment of the vices that are currently hindering the church as well as prayers for these vices. According to Jesus’s words, we are to watch and pray so we will not enter temptation (Matthew 26:42). Let us then arm ourselves with prayers while keeping an eye on those things that crept into the church unawares.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen A. Ibeh’s new book will challenge and empower as readers reflect on the impassioned message within.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Discernment and Prayers for the Sleeping Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Discernment and Prayers for the Sleeping Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
