RK’s Newly Released “The Emancipation of Astronomy for the Common Man” is a Helpful Resource for Anyone with an Interest in Astrophysics
“The Emancipation of Astronomy for the Common Man: The Principia of Astrophysics’ Final Paradigm,” from Christian Faith Publishing author RK, is a fascinating discussion of key components and foundational teachings related to the study of astrophysics.
New York, NY, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Emancipation of Astronomy for the Common Man: The Principia of Astrophysics’ Final Paradigm”: an enjoyable and straightforward discussion of the beauty and wonder of space. “The Emancipation of Astronomy for the Common Man: The Principia of Astrophysics’ Final Paradigm” is the creation of published author RK.
RK shares, “I am not an Astrophysicist, but I’ve studied Astrophysics all my life... - I’m likely the only one of them who are very-well studied in it you’ll ever get close enough to, who can and has explained it to average people simply enough to understand, as I have done in this book for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, RK’s new book will delight and engage the imagination as readers consider the facts and visually stunning imagery within.
Consumers can purchase “The Emancipation of Astronomy for the Common Man: The Principia of Astrophysics’ Final Paradigm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Emancipation of Astronomy for the Common Man: The Principia of Astrophysics’ Final Paradigm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
