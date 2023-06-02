Jamie Lorelli’s Newly Released "Two Twinkling Turtles" is a Sweet Story of a Local Talent Show and Two Uncertain Turtles Searching for a Talent to Showcase
“Two Twinkling Turtles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Lorelli, is a charming story of believing in oneself as twin turtles meet discouragement at every turn leading up to a special showcase of talents.
Saltsburg, PA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Two Twinkling Turtles”: a delightful tale that proves everyone has a special talent. “Two Twinkling Turtles” is the creation of published author Jamie Lorelli, a proud wife, mother, and resident of Pennsylvania.
Lorelli shares, “The Twins Talent Time at the Tropical Tulip Twins Tea is tomorrow on the hidden island of Red Ruby Reef. All the twins are excited and can’t wait to show off their talents—all the twins except Titan and Tilly Turtle. The other twins on the island have told Titan and Tilly that they have no talent. The Turtle Twins want to be part of the show. Is it true? Are Titan and Tilly Turtle talentless? Will they have to miss participating in the Twins Talent Time?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Lorelli’s new book will delight and entertain young readers as they race to see what Tilly and Titan come up with for the big show.
Consumers can purchase “Two Twinkling Turtles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Twinkling Turtles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
