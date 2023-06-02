Bruce Robert Bickel’s Newly Released "A Collection of Mustard Seeds" is an Impactful Selection of Thoughtful Writings That Share the Glory of God
“A Collection of Mustard Seeds,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Robert Bickel, is a heartfelt celebration of faith that will empower others to reflect on the potent themes within each carefully curated writing.
Orlando, FL, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Collection of Mustard Seeds”: a thought-provoking resource for personal and spiritual growth. “A Collection of Mustard Seeds” is the creation of published author Bruce Robert Bickel.
Bickel shares, “A collection of two hundred sayings, short stories, and analogies to enlighten you to the beauty, power, and glory of Almighty God.
A self-guide (God will help) for anyone who believes and has faith. It includes:
• “A Current Message” for us during this present time,
• a table of contents listing each mustard seed,
• a list of definitions of frequently used Bible terms,
• a comprehensive list of godly traits and ungodly traits for the reader to make their as-needed corrections, and
• a chart on Christian living, the Ten Commandments (for reference), a guide on some common Bible translations, and an epilogue to emphasize the point of Jesus’s imminent return.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Robert Bickel’s new book provides readers with food for thought that will rejuvenate the desire to pursue a God led life.
Consumers can purchase “A Collection of Mustard Seeds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Collection of Mustard Seeds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
