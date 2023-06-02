Author Eddie A. U. Akpan’s New Book, "Gemstones and Monsters and Nature," is an Eye Opening Analysis That Reveals the Most Important Tool to Guide Humans Through Life
Recent release “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature,” from Covenant Books author Eddie A. U. Akpan, is a book of two games. The first is StepUp and the second is Odd One Out (triple O).
Carbondale, IL, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eddie A. U. Akpan has completed his new book, “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature”: Two games are introduced in this book. The first game is StepUp and the second is Odd One Out (triple O). In StepUp the player is given a Start Point and End Point. The challenge is to travel from the Start Point to the End Point without violating the rules of the game. Every square must be visited once. The player can travel horizontally or vertically and not diagonally. The paths of travel cannot crisscross. The game of StepUp can be used to produce an infinite number of fascinating designs. The second game, Odd One Out (triple O). In this game the author writes two hundred and two (202) funny questions. Each question is accompanied by four to seven answers and only one of the answers is correct. The author offers explanations why only one of the answers is correct. This game is reminiscent of the Family Feud game on television.
Both games can be played by individuals or teams of family members and friends, and they don’t need to be at the same location to play. They can be located in any of the seven continents and chat as they participate in playing the games. The games are meant to create some fun and laughter in family time.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eddie A. U. Akpan’s new book is a profound discussion on how one’s life assumes greater meaning if one can find ways to improve the lives of others. By following Akpan's writings, readers can discover how to have the most fulfilling life possible by the simple act of setting their mind to being the best human being one can be.
Readers can purchase “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is a publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Both games can be played by individuals or teams of family members and friends, and they don’t need to be at the same location to play. They can be located in any of the seven continents and chat as they participate in playing the games. The games are meant to create some fun and laughter in family time.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eddie A. U. Akpan’s new book is a profound discussion on how one’s life assumes greater meaning if one can find ways to improve the lives of others. By following Akpan's writings, readers can discover how to have the most fulfilling life possible by the simple act of setting their mind to being the best human being one can be.
Readers can purchase “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is a publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories