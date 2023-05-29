Heartland Emmy Award Nominee Amy Marie Turner to Release Debut Novel "Voyage of the Pleiades"
Heartland Emmy Award Nominee Amy Marie Turner set to release debut historical fiction mystery "Voyage of the Pleiades" with independent publisher Fauve Press.
Salida, CO, May 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Heartland Emmy-nominated writer and author Amy Marie Turner set to release debut novel “Voyage of the Pleiades” with independent publisher Fauve Press on June 6, 2023.
Launching in London, set on the high seas, then the magical island of Chiloé, “Voyage of the Pleiades” follows naturalist Linnea Wren as she forges a path outside the status quo. Defying expectations for Victorian-era women. Wren, with her colleague’s assistance, juggles scientific aspirations with an investigation to identify a murderer. Turner’s heroine Linnea is curious and resilient, meeting the world from a place of wonder and connection. It is a story about finding strength in our otherness.
“Voyage of the Pleiades” is a timely release, delving into the oft overlooked contributions of women to scientific discovery. Turner subverts the entrenched, yet incomplete history of naturalists as a domain exclusive to European men. With Linnea, readers experience the challenges and joys of discovery, amid pulse-pounding adventure and intrigue.
Amy Marie Turner draws on her experiences as a freelance writer, editor and creative consultant. Turner wrote episodes for the Rocky Mountain PBS documentary series, Colorado Experience: “Women of the Santa Fe Trail” (Dec. 2022) and “Twin Lakes” (Nov. 2022).
A third-generation Coloradan who spent years living off-grid in the heart of Alaska, Turner is an intrepid adventurer and traveler. Her background in biology and ethnobotany, coupled with her work as an environmental consultant informs and influences her writing. Turner is also co-founder of The Writer’s Room, a daily virtual and in-person writing space for women.
Contact: Tulani Bridgewater / Fauve Press
424-234-1005, e. tulani@fauvepress.com
Title: Voyage of the Pleiades
ISBN: ebook: 9798218168087 (ebook, $12.99), print: 9798218168063 (paperback, $14.99)
Author: Amy Marie Turner
Publication date: June 6, 2023
Publisher: Fauve Press
Available in: ebook|paperback
Genre: Historical fiction, Historical romance, Mystery
