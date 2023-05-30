NJ Country Band Nominated for Seven International Music Awards
NJ-based country music trio Southpaw has been nominated for seven 2023 Josie Music Awards in Nashville, including Entertainer of the Year and Country Group of the Year.
Westfield, NJ, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey-based country music trio Southpaw has earned an impressive seven nominations for the prestigious Josie Music Awards, including Country Group of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year, Modern Country Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.
The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show in the world and will be held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 22. This year, a record 56,000 entries were reviewed by a distinguished panel of music industry experts, and fewer than 2.5 percent of entries received a nomination.
This marks a return to the Josie Music Awards for Southpaw. In 2022, lead singer Christine Radlmann was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year, and the group was also nominated for Country Group of the Year.
“Being named 2022 Female Country Vocalist of the Year at the Grand Ole Opry was such an incredible thrill and honor,” says vocalist Christine Radlmann. “To be up for seven nominations this year, against such an incredibly talented field of indie musicians, is just behind anything I could have imagined.”
Southpaw was also honored with four Songwriter Achievement Awards for songs that will appear on their upcoming sophomore album, due for release in September of 2023. Says Southpaw guitarist Colin McConnell, “First and foremost, Southpaw is really focused on writing and producing great songs, and knowing that the Josies saw some magic in those four tracks is a great feeling.” Adds Keyboardist Sean Garnhart, “Songwriting is the foundation of all great musical performances. So these honors really inspire us.”
Since their 2021 debut album, “Unhitched,” Southpaw has been played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. The band was also named a top-ten national finalist in the Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands competition, sponsored by the country’s largest radio broadcaster, iHeartRadio. The band recently signed with Deko Entertainment, which distributes through ADA/Warner Music.
Formed in 2018, Southpaw is a collaboration of three Union County, New Jersey, musicians with distinctly different, acclaimed creative careers—published poet and literary editor Christine Radlmann, Emmy-winning sound designer Sean Garnhart, and award-winning advertising professional Colin McConnell.
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
