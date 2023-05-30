ByTheMagic is Now Kaffeinated Pixels, LLC
ByTheMagic is pleased to announce the completion of their re-branding to Kaffeinated Pixels, LLC.
Winter Garden, FL, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ByTheMagic, a Florida based, full service web design and SEO agency, is pleased to announce their recent re-branding to Kaffeinated Pixels, LLC.
Started in 2020 in Winter Garden, FL, ByTheMagic has worked with a wide array of clients in areas such as travel, construction, government contractors, non-profit organizations, and small businesses in central Florida, and around the United States. With the re-branding to Kaffeinated Pixels, they look forward to continuing that momentum through 2023 and beyond.
At Kaffeinted Pixels, their core services include: responsive web design, SEO strategy, social media management, and email marketing. Additionally, they have business relationships with firms in areas such as graphic design, videography, and Vue programming. They approach each project with passion and professionalism, and work tirelessly to make their clients' dreams a reality.
Kaffeinated Pixels offers free consultations. More information about Kaffeinated Pixels can be found via their website, or on social media.
15094 Sunstar Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Kaffeinated Pixels is a digital design agency, located in Winter Garden, Florida, just outside of Orlando. They specialize in the following areas:
- responsive web design
- social media management
- seo strategy
- email marketing
Over the years, Kaffeinated Pixels has worked with clients across a wide variety of industries, including:
- small and medium sized businesses
- non-profit organizations
- construction
- travel
- manufacturing
- insurance
- e-commerce
- food service
- government contractors
Contact
J.P. Aley
407-744-1390
www.kaffeinatedpixels.com
