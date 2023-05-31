Mantra Unveils the Bionic FP6, the Advanced Multimodal Biometric Terminal
Mantra Softech launches Bionic FP6, a new multimodal biometric terminal for advanced security and access control. It offers quick authentication, durability, and multimodal technology for enhanced protection. Mantra Softech provides reliable, efficient, and affordable solutions, catering to various industries.
Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mantra Softech launched the Bionic FP6, a new generation of multimodal biometric terminals. Bionic FP6 is Mantra's answer to the evolving global requirement for advanced security and access control measures. Mantra Softech, the leading provider of biometric devices and solutions, will address various industries and working conditions that are now trying to shift to biometric authentication.
The Bionic F6 and FP6 are identical in terms of features and technology; whereas, Bionic FP6 additionally features fingerprint authentication. Coming to fast authentication, Mantra Softech has used DDR4 ram, Dual Core Arm Cortex A7, Max 1.5 GHz processor, and fast biometric APIs on both devices. On the accuracy aspect, the devices feature liveness detection and ISO14443 Mifare Classic for smart card communication to ensure it. The devices are also IP54-rated, ensuring durability in a variety of environments.
The advanced biometric multimodal technology, allows users to authenticate using more than one type of biometric information, making it more difficult for someone to fake or replicate the necessary biometric data to gain access to a device or system. Multimodal technology gives businesses security from unauthorized access, theft, and other security breaches. At the same time, its design can easily fit into any space and is easy to install on doors, gates, fare gates, barricades, turnstiles, and other entry points, which probably makes it an all-rounder in security and access control.
Mantra Softech is known for providing dependable, efficient, and cost-effective biometric devices, which they proceeded to demonstrate with Bionic FP6 and F6. The company regards security as a fundamental right for all sorts of enterprises and contributes to it by providing a wide variety of solutions developed for dependable performance, an easy-to-use interface, and affordable prices, making them perfect for managing access control and security restrictions.
