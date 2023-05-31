Loveforce International Tells Everybody to Get Happy
On Friday, June 2, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled "Everybody Get Happy."
Santa Clarita, CA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 2, Loveforce International will tell everybody to get happy. They will make this announcement in honor of a new Digital Music Single. The new single has the same name as the announcement.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Everybody Get Happy”. It is an upbeat, good-time Soul song with Gospel overtones. It's main goal is entertainment along with the creation of spiritual joy.
“We believe that June should be the beginning of fun times, so, we are releasing a fun song, which we hope will bring joy to a lot of people,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to a wide variety of streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
