Loveforce International Announces Its New Music Releases for June 2023
Loveforce International announces its June 2023 Digital Music Single releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces it’s new Digital Music Singles for June 2023. There will be eight new singles by six different recording artists. The recording artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective, Bobby Long and inRchild.
Multiple genres will be representing in the June releases. Some of the singles will combine two or more different genres. The genres will include Soul, Gospel Soul, Pop, Rap-HipHop, Country, Jazz-R&B and Jazz-Rock. At least one single will be released every one of the five Fridays in June.
“We are Proud of both the variety and quality of our releases for June,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We have a lot of fun and imaginative songs to kick off our summer release schedule,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to a wide variety of streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
