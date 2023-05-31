Helen Lee Gentry Scholarship Fund Awards Four Outstanding Scholars
Helen Lee Gentry Scholarship Fund is delighted to announce its Scholarship Recipients for the 2023-2024 Academic Year. These African-American Scholars have distinguished themselves academically, in the community and in their churches and will attend post-secondary institutions such as University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University.
Cincinnati, OH, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zachariah Davis is a Milford High School graduate with a weighted 4.36 GPA and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati studying Environmental Science. He will begin his UC career in the UC STEM Summer Bridge program in June. His goal is to graduate from college debt free. Zachariah took 12 AP/Honors courses, received 4.0 GPA Academic High Honors Award 3 consecutive, Outstanding Student Award in Precalculus, and the Eagle All-Academic Team Award for Basketball for 2 yrs. Zach volunteers as Milford Youth Boys Basketball coach, Athletic Boosters Craft Show and works part-time at the Cinemark Movie Theater. He is very active in The Supreme Council of The Hose of Jacob Church, playing the drums and saxophone, in the Youth Organization as Treasurer and Secretary, weeklong Summer Camp for two summers, and preparing and selling refreshments after church and during convocation.
Tia Griggs graduated from Winton Woods High School with a weighted 4.28 GPA and is planning to attend The Ohio State University majoring in Marketing. She is highly recommended by her teachers as an outstanding student and student leader. She earned an A in every course, including honors or AP courses all four years in English, Math, Science, History and Spanish. Tia earned 3.0 credits from the University of Charleston and .5 credits from Cincinnati State. received many honors and achievements in music, academics, and leadership. She was a nursing home volunteer at Good News Church of God in Christ and Harrison Pavilion since 2018. She tutors children with reading disabilities at Quinn Chapel. She works with the Youth Creative Department, Pantry Ministry, and Praise and Worship leader at Good News Church of God in Christ.
Jaida Knighten is a Winton Woods High School graduate with a 3.88 weighted GPA and plans to attend Bowling Green State University studying Athletic Training Health Sciences. She earned the A/B honor roll, took 10 honors courses and Honors Diploma. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. Jaida received glowing letters of recommendation from her teachers for strong work ethic, leadership skills and character. WWSC Head Start program, distributing food and clothes to the needy. She serves as Young Life Mentor, praise dancer, models positive behaviors and leads by example in her church and at school. Her faith was tested when her mother fell ill which strengthened her relationship with God. Jaida strives to be a Christian leader in the community.
Kiylah Smoot is a Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy graduate with a 3.43 GPA including AP courses. She will attend University of Cincinnati and study Pre-Law. Kiylah received the National Service Ambassador Award for three years for performing more than 1000 service hours. She was Student Body President and member of the Student Organized Service Board for the past 2 years overseeing 5 service groups and leading 4. She is a 4-years varsity basketball player (Captain 3 years / MVP 2 years) and was crowned Homecoming Queen 2 years. As a result of the Black Lives Matter protest, to advocate for people of color, she created Cultural Conversations to voice social issues in her school environment. She is the founder of Armleder Chapel Program, where she speaks to elementary students monthly during chapel. In her church, she founded a Girls Bible Study which meets weekly and has orchestrated food and clothes drives.
Please join the Helen Lee Gentry Scholarship Fund in congratulating this awesome, accomplished set of young scholars and community volunteers.
About Helen Lee Gentry Scholarship Fund
The Helen Lee Gentry Scholarship Fund recognizes and honors African-American students that live a Christian lifestyle, exemplify academic excellence, and contribute to our community. The Helen Lee Gentry Scholarship Fund is a non-profit corporation in memory of Helen Lee Gentry, who was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Southern Baptist Church for many years. The Fund has awarded over $21,000 in college scholarships to very deserving students who attend prestigious colleges such as Tuskegee Institute, Duke University, Spelman College, The Ohio State University, Wellesley College, Bowling Green State University, Marquette University, University of Cincinnati, Anderson University, North Carolina AT&T and Wittenberg University.
