DTR Inc.’s Radio Station Rock on Neon Posts Its 100th Show on MixCloud
Rock on Neon is a Live365 radio station that plays new wave and alternative rock. Its motto is “some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of” (from “Celluloid Heroes” by The Kinks). You’ll hear both established and indie artists.
Delray Beach, FL, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 100th show posted on MixCloud by Rock on Neon Radio is June, 2023's Nomination Show for Rock on Neon Radio's New Wave Song Hall of Fame.
Rock on Neon Radio’s show What If New Wave Never Ended airs Mondays through Thursdays, 24 hours a day. One of the features on the show is the station’s New Wave Song Hall of Fame. Every month a prerecorded show is posted to MixCloud containing 12 songs nominated for the Hall. The show is posted to MixCloud rather than being a live show on the station so listeners can tune in whenever they have time. After listening to the show, listeners can use the link on the page to go to the ballot to vote for the five songs they feel are most deserving to enter the Hall.
Songs can have up to three months of eligibility depending on the percentage of votes they receive. However, to celebrate show number 100, the carryover songs from May’s vote will be pushed back to July and there will be 12 new songs up for nomination in June. And all 12 songs are from artists who already have one song in the station’s New Wave Song Hall of Fame.
In order to eliminate ballot box stuffing, listeners need their own unique code to vote. To get a code send an email to rockonneon@gmail.com.
The goal of What If New Wave Never Ended is to capture the feel of new wave stations back in the day. What made those stations great was a combination of listening to great music and finding new favorite songs and artists. That’s what this show is all about. Listeners will hear classic new wave songs, forgotten new wave songs, album cuts from new wave artists released during the new wave era, songs post-new-wave by classic new wave artists, and songs post-new-wave from both established artists that came on the music scene after new wave ended, and from indie and small label artists most never heard of whose music fits the new wave genre.
To listen to, and then vote on June’s nominations go to https://www.mixcloud.com/rockonneon/june-2023s-nomination-show-for-rock-on-neon-radios-new-wave-song-hall-of-fame/.
To get to links to listen to the station live, visit the New Wave Hall of Fame, see the station’s schedule and more, go to https://www.dtrconsulting.biz/rockonneon2.html.
Rock on Neon Radio’s show What If New Wave Never Ended airs Mondays through Thursdays, 24 hours a day. One of the features on the show is the station’s New Wave Song Hall of Fame. Every month a prerecorded show is posted to MixCloud containing 12 songs nominated for the Hall. The show is posted to MixCloud rather than being a live show on the station so listeners can tune in whenever they have time. After listening to the show, listeners can use the link on the page to go to the ballot to vote for the five songs they feel are most deserving to enter the Hall.
Songs can have up to three months of eligibility depending on the percentage of votes they receive. However, to celebrate show number 100, the carryover songs from May’s vote will be pushed back to July and there will be 12 new songs up for nomination in June. And all 12 songs are from artists who already have one song in the station’s New Wave Song Hall of Fame.
In order to eliminate ballot box stuffing, listeners need their own unique code to vote. To get a code send an email to rockonneon@gmail.com.
The goal of What If New Wave Never Ended is to capture the feel of new wave stations back in the day. What made those stations great was a combination of listening to great music and finding new favorite songs and artists. That’s what this show is all about. Listeners will hear classic new wave songs, forgotten new wave songs, album cuts from new wave artists released during the new wave era, songs post-new-wave by classic new wave artists, and songs post-new-wave from both established artists that came on the music scene after new wave ended, and from indie and small label artists most never heard of whose music fits the new wave genre.
To listen to, and then vote on June’s nominations go to https://www.mixcloud.com/rockonneon/june-2023s-nomination-show-for-rock-on-neon-radios-new-wave-song-hall-of-fame/.
To get to links to listen to the station live, visit the New Wave Hall of Fame, see the station’s schedule and more, go to https://www.dtrconsulting.biz/rockonneon2.html.
Contact
DTR Inc.Contact
Jay Goldberg
561-317-0076
www.dtrconsulting.biz
Jay Goldberg
561-317-0076
www.dtrconsulting.biz
Categories