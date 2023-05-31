Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0 Arrives with New Editing Features and Optimized UI
Seattle, WA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem ushered in the 5.1.0 version of PDFMaster for Mac, which fixed some bugs while presenting 50+ editing functions. A brand new interface, high performance, improved stability and powerful editing features are all highlights of the new version.
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0 was designed with practicality and simplicity, aiming to provide a robust yet easy-to-use PDF editing system. This feature-rich PDF editor gives you full control over your PDF documents, allowing you to create and edit intelligent PDFs, convert them to mainstream formats in batch, organize pages, optimize the file size, protect and unlock them in one go.
What’s New in Version 5.1.0?
1. Bug fixes and features upgrades
2. Come with a brand-new UI
3. Provide a 14-day free trial
4. Support editing underlying text and images
5. Increase 10+ annotating tools
6. Support 40+ mainstream formats in conversion
7. Enhanced OCR engine
8. Securely protect documents by creating digital signatures
9. Can create and edit fillable forms
Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0
Edit text and objects
Edit native and scanned PDF documents without formatting loss, add notes, shapes, signatures, comments, attachments or stamps to the PDF, also highlight, underline, strikethrough text.
Convert, create and combine PDF
Export PDF file as MS Office, EPUB, RTF, Text, HTML, PDF/A or Image format, with original formatting kept. Create PDF from 40+ formats and support batch/partial conversion. Plus, combining multiple files into a PDF also works.
OCR PDF
Recognize text in scanned PDFs, paper documents and images to searchable and editable PDFs with advanced OCR engine. It offers accurate results and supports 18 languages.
Build and edit fillable forms
Whether it’s a native PDF or scanned PDF, quickly and easily build fillable digital forms by adding interactive fields. Edit forms and fill forms in a breeze.
Organize pages
Quickly rotate, move, delete, split, replace, extract or insert pages to PDF. Rearrange or reorder PDF pages by dragging it to a new position.
Compress PDF to smaller size
Use 4 preset filters: Small, Medium, Large and Custom to make PDFs smaller in size.
Protect and secure
Protect PDFs with user/owner passwords, redaction, watermarks, even digital signatures.
Unlock passwords
Remove PDF restrictions on opening, copying and editing, or printing even without passwords.
Price and Availability
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg. Users can get a one-year license for $59.99 or a one-time license for $89.99 and enjoy free upgrades.
Contact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
