Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0 Arrives with New Editing Features and Optimized UI

Seattle, WA, May 31, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Cisdem ushered in the 5.1.0 version of PDFMaster for Mac, which fixed some bugs while presenting 50+ editing functions. A brand new interface, high performance, improved stability and powerful editing features are all highlights of the new version.Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0 was designed with practicality and simplicity, aiming to provide a robust yet easy-to-use PDF editing system. This feature-rich PDF editor gives you full control over your PDF documents, allowing you to create and edit intelligent PDFs, convert them to mainstream formats in batch, organize pages, optimize the file size, protect and unlock them in one go.What’s New in Version 5.1.0?1. Bug fixes and features upgrades2. Come with a brand-new UI3. Provide a 14-day free trial4. Support editing underlying text and images5. Increase 10+ annotating tools6. Support 40+ mainstream formats in conversion7. Enhanced OCR engine8. Securely protect documents by creating digital signatures9. Can create and edit fillable formsMain Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0Edit text and objectsEdit native and scanned PDF documents without formatting loss, add notes, shapes, signatures, comments, attachments or stamps to the PDF, also highlight, underline, strikethrough text.Convert, create and combine PDFExport PDF file as MS Office, EPUB, RTF, Text, HTML, PDF/A or Image format, with original formatting kept. Create PDF from 40+ formats and support batch/partial conversion. Plus, combining multiple files into a PDF also works.OCR PDFRecognize text in scanned PDFs, paper documents and images to searchable and editable PDFs with advanced OCR engine. It offers accurate results and supports 18 languages.Build and edit fillable formsWhether it’s a native PDF or scanned PDF, quickly and easily build fillable digital forms by adding interactive fields. Edit forms and fill forms in a breeze.Organize pagesQuickly rotate, move, delete, split, replace, extract or insert pages to PDF. Rearrange or reorder PDF pages by dragging it to a new position.Compress PDF to smaller sizeUse 4 preset filters: Small, Medium, Large and Custom to make PDFs smaller in size.Protect and secureProtect PDFs with user/owner passwords, redaction, watermarks, even digital signatures.Unlock passwordsRemove PDF restrictions on opening, copying and editing, or printing even without passwords.Price and AvailabilityCisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg. Users can get a one-year license for $59.99 or a one-time license for $89.99 and enjoy free upgrades.