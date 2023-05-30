Iconic British Fashion Brand, LK Bennett Achieves Butterfly Mark Certification
British fashion brand, LK Bennett harnesses expert craftsmanship, creating distinctive, quality investment pieces while striving to be more responsible in design. Today, LK Bennett has achieved the Butterfly Mark certification powered by Positive Luxury.
London, United Kingdom, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Combining a uniquely British ethos with vibrant prints, elegant shapes and beautiful fabrics LK Bennett curate wearable pieces designed and made to be loved forever. Working with Positive Luxury to embed measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations, LK Bennett has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). LK Bennett achieved 51% in Environment, 56% in Social and 51% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Climate: Since working with Positive Luxury, LK Bennett has conducted its first carbon assessment across scope 1,2 and 3 emissions and has started working to reduce its emissions across operations in line with their Net Zero plan. Assessing the volume of inbound goods using air freight, LK Bennett has revised its buying critical path ensuring goods are transported using sea freight working to reduce air freight by 92% in FY24. Deliveries are continually measured and reviewed resulting in deliveries to uK store being reduced to once per week and European concession partners receiving deliveries monthly in Spain and Portugal and twice monthly in Holland, France and Ireland.
Circular Economy: Incorporating circular principles through initiatives such as Rent, Wear, Return and its partnership with Thrift+ enables customers to give unwanted pieces a second life. Customers selling items via Thrift+ can donate credits to a charity of their choice or spend them on the Thrift+ store. Introducing LK Borrowed, a monthly subscription rental service, expands the lifespan of its garments as well as making items more accessible to its customers.
Sustainable Sourcing: At the core of the design team, materials with recognized and certified standards such as Organic Cotton, Responsible Wool Standard, Responsible Mohair Standard, Global Recycled Standard and Recycled Down Standard, are sourced. Working closely with suppliers ensure continuous improvement in supply chain transparency across environmental, labour and welfare practices. Labelling is produced through responsible production processes using post-consumer polyester produced from 100% recycled plastic bottles (rPET) and certified by The Global Recycling Scheme (GRS). During 2023, LK Bennett are focused on new business procurement initiatives and targets to reduce packaging and consumables, energy, ecomm, transit hangers and polybag transit shrouding footprint.
SDG’s: Following a companywide employee survey, LK Bennett has aligned to four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); promoting gender equality, good health, clean water and responsible consumption. With staff wellbeing at the core, LK Bennett introduced an Employee Assistance programme offering confidential support, parent coaching, financial and legal information – aligned to SDG 3 "Good Health and Wellbeing." Reflecting employee interests and aligned with the brand’s core values of equality and empowering women and girls- LK Bennett supports local communities, charity fundraising and volunteering. Each employee receives one paid volunteering day per year.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“Founded in 1990's with the vision of designing vibrant and elegant pieces made to be loved forever, LK Bennett has been on a sustainability journey since inception. Today, the iconic British fashion brand, has earned the Butterfly Mark certification for scaling up their sustainability investment and commitment. They’ve launched their Rent, Wear and Return initiative, as part of their circular ambition, and conducted their first carbon assessment across scope 1 2 and 3. LK have increased their use of more sustainable materials from 10% in SS22 to 28% on their SS23 collection with the ambition of doubling that by AW23. The company is also working at pace to reduce packaging transit hangers, and polybag transit shrouding.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“At LK Bennett we recognise that we have a responsibility to our employees, customers, and suppliers to minimise our impact on the planet, and are delighted to have been awarded The Butterfly Mark certification by Positive Luxury.
This is one more step on our journey, and we are grateful to work alongside Positive Luxury, knowing they are holding us to the highest standards of sustainability across every area of the business.” -Darren Topp, CEO of LK Bennett
Other luxury fashion brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, MCM, Anya Hindmarch, Cecilie Bahnsen, Cult Mia, Piper & Skye and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, LK Bennett commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about LK Bennett at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/lk-bennett/
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). LK Bennett achieved 51% in Environment, 56% in Social and 51% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Climate: Since working with Positive Luxury, LK Bennett has conducted its first carbon assessment across scope 1,2 and 3 emissions and has started working to reduce its emissions across operations in line with their Net Zero plan. Assessing the volume of inbound goods using air freight, LK Bennett has revised its buying critical path ensuring goods are transported using sea freight working to reduce air freight by 92% in FY24. Deliveries are continually measured and reviewed resulting in deliveries to uK store being reduced to once per week and European concession partners receiving deliveries monthly in Spain and Portugal and twice monthly in Holland, France and Ireland.
Circular Economy: Incorporating circular principles through initiatives such as Rent, Wear, Return and its partnership with Thrift+ enables customers to give unwanted pieces a second life. Customers selling items via Thrift+ can donate credits to a charity of their choice or spend them on the Thrift+ store. Introducing LK Borrowed, a monthly subscription rental service, expands the lifespan of its garments as well as making items more accessible to its customers.
Sustainable Sourcing: At the core of the design team, materials with recognized and certified standards such as Organic Cotton, Responsible Wool Standard, Responsible Mohair Standard, Global Recycled Standard and Recycled Down Standard, are sourced. Working closely with suppliers ensure continuous improvement in supply chain transparency across environmental, labour and welfare practices. Labelling is produced through responsible production processes using post-consumer polyester produced from 100% recycled plastic bottles (rPET) and certified by The Global Recycling Scheme (GRS). During 2023, LK Bennett are focused on new business procurement initiatives and targets to reduce packaging and consumables, energy, ecomm, transit hangers and polybag transit shrouding footprint.
SDG’s: Following a companywide employee survey, LK Bennett has aligned to four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); promoting gender equality, good health, clean water and responsible consumption. With staff wellbeing at the core, LK Bennett introduced an Employee Assistance programme offering confidential support, parent coaching, financial and legal information – aligned to SDG 3 "Good Health and Wellbeing." Reflecting employee interests and aligned with the brand’s core values of equality and empowering women and girls- LK Bennett supports local communities, charity fundraising and volunteering. Each employee receives one paid volunteering day per year.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“Founded in 1990's with the vision of designing vibrant and elegant pieces made to be loved forever, LK Bennett has been on a sustainability journey since inception. Today, the iconic British fashion brand, has earned the Butterfly Mark certification for scaling up their sustainability investment and commitment. They’ve launched their Rent, Wear and Return initiative, as part of their circular ambition, and conducted their first carbon assessment across scope 1 2 and 3. LK have increased their use of more sustainable materials from 10% in SS22 to 28% on their SS23 collection with the ambition of doubling that by AW23. The company is also working at pace to reduce packaging transit hangers, and polybag transit shrouding.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“At LK Bennett we recognise that we have a responsibility to our employees, customers, and suppliers to minimise our impact on the planet, and are delighted to have been awarded The Butterfly Mark certification by Positive Luxury.
This is one more step on our journey, and we are grateful to work alongside Positive Luxury, knowing they are holding us to the highest standards of sustainability across every area of the business.” -Darren Topp, CEO of LK Bennett
Other luxury fashion brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, MCM, Anya Hindmarch, Cecilie Bahnsen, Cult Mia, Piper & Skye and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, LK Bennett commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about LK Bennett at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/lk-bennett/
Contact
Positive LuxuryContact
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Categories