HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd. Named Winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology
Denver, CO, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, HoduSoft proudly announces that its innovative product- HoduCC Call/Contact Center Software has been honored as a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology. These esteemed global awards celebrate outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity. They acknowledge vendors who demonstrate excellence through their advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services, thereby raising the industry standards in all aspects of technology and cybersecurity. This recognition highlights the remarkable contributions made by HoduSoft and their commitment to driving innovation in the field.
HoduSoft is one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market. It offers a comprehensive range of unified communications products, including HoduCC call/contact center software. HoduCC enables businesses to enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and improve overall productivity. With advanced features such as intelligent call routing, real-time analytics, CRM integration, and omnichannel support, HoduCC empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
“I am honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. Your accomplishments inspire us all and reinforce the transformative power of technology. I commend each winner for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to driving progress in the digital era. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition!”
“We are immensely proud to receive this esteemed accolade from the Globee® Awards, recognizing HoduCC call/contact center software as a winner in the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology,” states Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft). “This achievement underscores our dedication to pushing boundaries through product innovations and maintaining a steadfast focus on our customers. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that address their security needs. We extend our gratitude to the Globee Awards for this recognition, as it further validates our mission to prioritize our customers and their trust in our offerings.”
The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received. The Information Technology World Awards welcomes participation from organizations in the Information Technology and Cyber Security sectors, as well as their end-users worldwide. They extend their gratitude to all the judges who dedicated their time and knowledge to this process.
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
