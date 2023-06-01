"Back to the Future," "Stranger Things," "Smallville" Q&As Headline Programming at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Friday Through Sunday
This Weekend, Celebrity, Industry, Literary, Creative, Cosplay Meetups, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for More than 200 Panels Over Three Days Featured at Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Philadelphia presents its collection of more than 200 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, June 2-4 at Pennsylvania Convention Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity guests like icon Michael J. Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien (“Stranger Things”), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Rudy), Vincent D’Onofrio (“Daredevil,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”), Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”) and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission, and dates/times are subject to change. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday
6:45 p.m., Stronger Together: Discussing Battlestar Galactica, Mandalore and more with Katee Sackhoff, Main Theater
8:30 p.m., Sip N' Color, Aloft Hotel, 101 N. Broad St.
10 p.m., KPOP Night: Official FAN EXPO After Party (*separate ticket required), Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.
Saturday
11 a.m., Part of your World: Meet Jodi Benson, Theater #2
11 a.m., Ultimate Peter Cullen Experience, Cosplay Events Room 124 (*separate ticket required)
Noon, 10 Points to Gryffindor with Bonnie Wright, Theater #2
1:45 p.m., Exploring the Paths to Justice with Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, and Emily Bett Rickards, Main Theater
3:45 p.m., Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Main Theater
5 p.m., Mailtime! Meet Steve Burns, Theater #2
6 p.m., Heyyyyy! It's Henry Winkler, Theater #2
7:30 p.m., An Evening with Hayden Christensen, Main Theater
8:00 p.m., FAN EXPO Philadelphia's Official Gaming After Party: The Local Oasis at Nerd Street's Localhost (401 North Broad Street) 21+ event. (Separately ticketed)
Sunday
10:45 a.m., Somebody Save Me: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk, Main Theater
Noon, Spotlight On Randy Quaid, Main Stage
12:45 p.m., Long Live the Empire: Meet Giancarlo Esposito, Main Theater
1:45 p.m., There are Stranger Things: Q&A with Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien, Main Theater
3:15 p.m., An Afternoon with the Cast of Back to the Future: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, Main Theater
4 p.m., Master of the Multiverse with Sam Raimi, Theater #2
Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
