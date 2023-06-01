Harvard Ranks as the World’s Best University for the Seventh Time in NJ MED’s Annual College Rankings
NJ MED announces its Annual World Top 20 Universities Rankings for 2023.
Cambridge, MA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), ranks over 500 universities in the quality of education and training for students 18 to 25 years old, as well as the university’s economic and social impact in promoting their country’s sustainable development.
Harvard University of the United States is ranked the best university in improving their nation’s attainment and achievement levels towards establishing a knowledge base workforce for the 21st century and promoting social skills that positively affect community development.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the United States, Stanford University of the United States, University of Oxford of the United Kingdom, University of Cambridge of the United Kingdom, University of California, Berkeley of the United States, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) of United States, Columbia University of United States, Princeton University of United States, Yale University of United States round out the top 10 rankings.
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, the CEO/Founder of NJ MED, said, “The final stop to building a nation’s education foundation starts with the impact each individual can make from the tools they can develop. This is where they gain those resources. Harvard continues to outperform other learning institutions in creating students with the tools to improve communities.”
Mr. Mitchell added, “Spending $55,000 to $50,000 a year to educate your child is a great sacrifice. But, the return on the investment is worth it. The commitment to successfully compete for four years and utilize the skills and training in your chosen field is a test of a person’s being. To want to make a difference. In an ever-changing world. That is what it is all about. Isn’t it.”
You can find NJ MED’s complete rankings on their website along with each university’s profile of graduation rate, employment rate after graduation, acceptance rate, and daily campus life at https://worldtop20.org/global-universities/.
For more information about NJ MED’s Universities Rankings system, you can contact Mr. Shomar Moore.
