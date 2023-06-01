Disaster Preparedness Takes Center Stage at Contractors, Closers, & Connections Greenville Event
The recent "Contractors, Closers, & Connections" event hosted by Rainbow Restoration successfully convened commercial industries to share best practices in disaster preparedness. The informative discussion led by a panel of local leaders sparked valuable insights. The attendees, nearly 40 professionals from diverse sectors, lauded the event and took away key strategies for their businesses.
Greenville, SC, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Contractors, Closers, & Connections (CCC) of Greenville, in collaboration with Rainbow Restoration, hosted a pivotal discussion on disaster preparedness for commercial property owners on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
The event gathered nearly 40 industry professionals from across the commercial sectors, including construction, real estate, finance, insurance, and property management. The purpose was to share best practices and solutions for preparing for disasters, particularly essential given the 18 events in 2022 resulting in property losses exceeding $1B.
“This was a great event! Very informative!" said Chasity Robinson, Property Manager at Cushman & Wakefield.
The panel featured local leaders offering insights into their respective sectors. The conversation revolved around the importance of preparedness and the various methods commercial property owners can utilize to mitigate damage and rebound quickly after disaster events.
"Another excellent luncheon networking and informational event by CCC Greenville. Hosted by Rainbow Restoration, there was an excellent panel of local leaders from property management, insurance, brokerage, banking, and construction," said John Murphy, National Account Executive at Cost Segregation Services.
Attendees also had the opportunity to tour Rainbow Restoration’s facility, getting a firsthand look at how the disaster restoration company aids both residential and commercial property owners in restoring and recovering damaged property.
"Great event by Contractors, Closers & Connections of Greenville at Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC about disaster preparedness!" added Lyle Bridgers, Business Solutions Representative at Comporium.
For more information about the event or to learn more about upcoming activities, contact Carter Borton at 864-268-2221 or carter@rainbowrestore.com.
About Rainbow Restoration
Rainbow Restoration is a trusted disaster restoration company specializing in mitigating and restoring properties affected by water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and more. Available 24/7, Rainbow Restoration offers immediate emergency response and personalized solutions. For more information, visit https://rainbowrestores.com/greenville-sc.
Contact
Carter Borton
864-268-2221
https://rainbowrestore.com/greenville-sc
