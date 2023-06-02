The Future of Marketing Lands in Syracuse, NY: Introducing Copurpose, the First AI-Infused Marketing Firm in Central New York

In the wake of numerous innovative ventures emerging from Syracuse, New York, a new chapter begins with Copurpose, the region's inaugural marketing firm established with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core. This groundbreaking enterprise is the creation of Christian Cobb, a local marketing expert and Professor of Marketing at LeMoyne College, known for his impactful work in HealthWay Family of Brands.