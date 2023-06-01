Author Juliet Cartier Tissot’s New Book, "Rent Morals," is a Shocking, True-Life Tale of a Picture-Perfect Family That Unravels After a Web of Secrets & Lies is Revealed
Recent release “Rent Morals,” from Page Publishing author Juliet Cartier Tissot, is the story of the seemingly perfect couple, Juliet and Michael, as the truth of an affair comes to light. Readers will discover along with Juliet that the affair was just the first of many shocking secrets that will turn her world upside down.
Cincinnati, OH, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Juliet Cartier Tissot, a former pharmaceutical sales rep and mother of two from Ohio, has completed her new book, “Rent Morals”: a potent story about a seemingly perfect life torn apart by secrecy and deception. This story does not define her but has made her stronger and has allowed her to help others.
Published by Page Publishing, Cartier Tissot’s gripping tale begins with an explosive first introduction where Juliet vowed to never see Michael again. The couple’s whirlwind dating transformed into a storybook image of two parents madly in love with each other. They had a football player for a son and a dancer for a daughter. The couple was a team. Michael was football coach, and Juliet was team mom. They were regulars at church, and their house was where all the neighborhood kids gathered on a regular basis. To the naked eye, no cracks could be seen in their glossy smooth exterior. The Tissots looked like they had it all.
Then one day... it happened. Juliet found out Michael was having an affair. As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, over the course of the next few months, she would learn an affair was the easiest part of her story to accept. Turns out Michael, the devout Christian leader of their family, had many affairs over many years. Message after message and story after story came rolling in. “Rent Morals” has many unexpected twists and turns about sexual harassment, strippers, suicide, and lies.
“Rent Morals” is the culmination of the notes Juliet took and messages she received throughout the course of her divorce. It highlights the conversations she had with the women her husband cheated with. It also describes how she mustered up the strength to counsel others going through similar situations and how she became a role model for women crushed by the discovery their husbands weren’t who they pretended to be. It’s a story of discovery and depression, strength, and courage. It’s a story of a woman who used some very unconventional methods of fighting back to expose a man who lived two shockingly different lives.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Rent Morals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
