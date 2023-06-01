Author Juliet Cartier Tissot’s New Book, "Rent Morals," is a Shocking, True-Life Tale of a Picture-Perfect Family That Unravels After a Web of Secrets & Lies is Revealed

Recent release “Rent Morals,” from Page Publishing author Juliet Cartier Tissot, is the story of the seemingly perfect couple, Juliet and Michael, as the truth of an affair comes to light. Readers will discover along with Juliet that the affair was just the first of many shocking secrets that will turn her world upside down.