Author Robert Oberle’s New Book, "Adopted," is a Compelling Work Following the Life of Emma Molloy as She Embarks on a Journey of Self-Discovery
Recent release “Adopted,” from Page Publishing author Robert Oberle, is a riveting story of family and a search for answers for a woman navigating the demons of a life scarred by an unloving father and a manipulative sister.
White Plains, NY, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Oberle, a New York native who was raised in Queens, where he went on to graduate from St. John’s University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration before embarking on a career in real estate appraisal in both his home state and in Thousand Oaks, California, has completed his new book, “Adopted”: an entertaining work of realistic fiction.
“There are few things of such importance as one’s own identity.”
Emma Molloy is forced to look back on her life due to a chance encounter on a cruise ship with an old friend. Emma, the adopted daughter, has grown up alongside her natural-born sister, Elizabeth, in Flushing, Queens, New York. As life goes on for Emma, she finds a lack of support from Tom Molloy, her father, who has obviously chosen Elizabeth as his favorite. This choice compounds into more and more problems for Emma’s life. It ends up accelerating her desire to find out about her birth mother. With the passing of Tom’s wife, Patricia; life manages to find a way to become even more difficult for Emma.
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Oberle’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid modern fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adopted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
