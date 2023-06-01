Author Stuart Leopold’s New Book, "For Love and Fortune," is the Story of a Man Who Seeks a More Peaceful Life in Upstate New York, But Finds That Fate Has Other Plans

Recent release “For Love and Fortune,” from Page Publishing author Stuart Leopold, introduces William Morgan, who, after thirty years of marriage, has left his old life behind him and has moved to a comfortable and modern log cabin in the woods of upstate New York, searching for the peace he was never able to find as the titular head of a family and business, until a runaway woman enters his life.