Author Stuart Leopold’s New Book, "For Love and Fortune," is the Story of a Man Who Seeks a More Peaceful Life in Upstate New York, But Finds That Fate Has Other Plans
Recent release “For Love and Fortune,” from Page Publishing author Stuart Leopold, introduces William Morgan, who, after thirty years of marriage, has left his old life behind him and has moved to a comfortable and modern log cabin in the woods of upstate New York, searching for the peace he was never able to find as the titular head of a family and business, until a runaway woman enters his life.
Wellington, FL, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stuart Leopold, who was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island, has completed his new book, “For Love and Fortune”: a gripping and potent novel that follows William Morgan as he embarks on a journey into a new chapter of his life.
While walking through the beautiful, wooded area that acted as the borders of the land that surrounded his home, he came upon a small shivering golden retriever puppy that was huddled against a huge pine tree. He named the puppy Fortune.
William and Fortune enjoyed a mutually satisfying life together until Carolyn James, a battered and abused wife on the run from her husband, literally crashed into their lives. That was the beginning of a life together for the three of them that none of them had expected but lived to the extreme.
Leopold writes, “William had posted a notice on the community bulletin board in town and at the local vet as well, but there were no calls for this tiny animal. After thirty days of having received no response from anyone in the area, he was more than certain that his little friend would not be claimed, now or ever, by anyone. He sat down in the leather upholstered Adirondack rocker that faced his fireplace. Fortune sat on his lap, her head against his chest, her upturned face looking deeply into William’s eyes. He looked down at her and said, ‘Okay, little girl, I guess we’re a team now. One way or another, it seems both of us went unclaimed in life.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Stuart Leopold’s one-of-a-kind work allows readers to follow along as William’s life takes an unexpected turn.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “For Love and Fortune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
