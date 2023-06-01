Author Jack Barrette’s New Book, "The Cat in the Tux," is a Sweet Story Following the Adventures of a Young Feline Asked to Serve as a Ring Bearer in His Uncle’s Wedding

Recent release “The Cat in the Tux,” from Page Publishing author Jack Barrette, is a charmingly illustrated book introducing Cat, who must overcome his nervousness when he is asked to do something he has never done before. After he learns what is expected of him and makes a new friend in the process, he finds the confidence he needs to perform his duties and have fun at the same time.