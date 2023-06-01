Author Jack Barrette’s New Book, "The Cat in the Tux," is a Sweet Story Following the Adventures of a Young Feline Asked to Serve as a Ring Bearer in His Uncle’s Wedding
Recent release “The Cat in the Tux,” from Page Publishing author Jack Barrette, is a charmingly illustrated book introducing Cat, who must overcome his nervousness when he is asked to do something he has never done before. After he learns what is expected of him and makes a new friend in the process, he finds the confidence he needs to perform his duties and have fun at the same time.
Shelby Township, MI, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Barrette, an avid soccer player, middle school student, and first-time author residing in Shelby Township, Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Cat in the Tux”: a lighthearted children’s story inspired by his own experience as a ring bearer in his uncle’s wedding.
“Would you like to be the ring bearer in my wedding?” asks Uncle Joe. “But first, you will need a tux!”
Cat has no idea what a tux is, nor does he even know what a wedding is. He has never been to a wedding—ever!
The wedding day gets closer and Cat begins to learn what it takes to be a ring bearer and how important his job really is.
As his nerves try to get the best of him, he makes an unexpected friend and realizes he has someone there by his side, and together they navigate through the wedding and figure out that it’s not scary at all!
Published by Page Publishing, Jack Barrette’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Cat in the Tux” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
