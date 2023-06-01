Patrick Landon’s New Book, “Squaws Along The Lochsa: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck,” is an Exciting Western Novel Following a Headstrong Cowboy on a Rescue Mission

Recent release “Squaws Along The Lochsa: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck,” from Page Publishing author Patrick Landon, is the gripping tale of a rodeo cowboy named Hawkeye. When he hears that his friend Big Sade may be in trouble, he sets off into hostile territory in order to save the day.