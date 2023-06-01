Patrick Landon’s New Book, “Squaws Along The Lochsa: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck,” is an Exciting Western Novel Following a Headstrong Cowboy on a Rescue Mission
Recent release “Squaws Along The Lochsa: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck,” from Page Publishing author Patrick Landon, is the gripping tale of a rodeo cowboy named Hawkeye. When he hears that his friend Big Sade may be in trouble, he sets off into hostile territory in order to save the day.
Anderson, CA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Landon, an accomplished author with a master's degree in mountain geography from the University of Montana, has completed his new book, “Squaws Along The Lochsa: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck”: a thrilling and nostalgic story that harkens back to the days of the Old West.
“Hawkeye Starbuck rose up in his saddle and surveyed Pistol Springs,” writes Patrick Landon. “The shadowy outskirts were deserted and showed no signs of life. Low, rambling shacks were clustered together at the town’s edge. They had been reserved for the less prominent citizens of the obscure prairie town, unkept, unpainted, and beaten the color of old bones in the raw Basin wind. Beyond, the main street stretched its bed across the sand and disappeared into the suffocating darkness of the blowing dust. He could not make out the far end of the street.
“No one was out on the street. No one moved. Not even a couple of old boys had stopped to swap lies on the steps of the store. Eerie, the way the town was empty as a cup. It made the hairs on the back of the cowboy’s neck tingle.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Landon’s exhilarating tale introduces readers to Hawkeye Starbuck, a tough-as-nails rodeo cowboy with a heart of gold. The story picks up as Hawkeye learns that his friend Big Sade and her band of courtesans have fled the town of Pistol Springs in a hurry. He recruits an old friend, the Harpie, and sets off on a journey through the dark woods of the Lochsa country. This ain’t exactly friendly ground, but Hawkeye is on a mission to set things right.
A true Westerner himself, author Patrick Landon says that his heroes “have always been cowboys.” Landon has published several works, including a local history book and the official historic map of Mineral County, Nevada. “Squaws Along The Lochsa” is Landon’s first novel, and he expertly captures the courageous spirit of the West.
Readers who wish to experience this lively work can purchase “Squaws Along The Lochsa: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
