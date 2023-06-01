Author Preston Evans’s New Book "The Adventures of Morty the Weagle and Maya the Helper Dog" is a Collection of Imaginative Children’s Short Stories
Recent release “The Adventures of Morty the Weagle and Maya the Helper Dog,” from Page Publishing author Preston Evans, is a collection of happy and humorous children’s short stories that follow along with the shenanigans of Morty and Maya.
Troutdale, OR, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Preston Evans, who resides in Oregon, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Morty the Weagle and Maya the Helper Dog”: a collection of silly and heartwarming children’s short stories about the memories Morty and Maya make together.
Evans writes, “The next day after all had left for work, Maya got Morty out of his kennel, and they both slipped outside to investigate this mole problem. Maya found a dirt mound and poked her head into it, no mole. She did this to several dirt mounds until she smelled the mole. Morty found the end of that tunnel and waited for the mole to come out.”
He continues, “Maya stuck her head in the hole and used her laser eye to coax the mole out, the weagle was waiting, and up pops the mole, Morty grabbed its tail, spun around, jumped, and released the mole, sending it over the fence freeing the backyard from the menace.”
Published by Page Publishing, Preston Evans’s cheerful tales capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “The Adventures of Morty the Weagle and Maya the Helper Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
