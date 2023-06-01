Author Judy Bibbins’s New Book "Return to Ullshoi Hill" Follows the Travels of a Tomte and a Farm Boy Who Set Off to Discover the True Meaning of Friendship and Home

Recent release “Return to Ullshoi Hill,” from Page Publishing author Judy Bibbins, follows the adventures of a young farm boy named Hagan and the mythical creature who tends his family's farm, a tomte named Jeran. After they're both forced to leave the farm that they've both called home for years, the two decide to journey together and experience the magic and wonders of the world.