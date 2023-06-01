Author Dr. Keira M. Mitchell’s New Book, "When I Get That Feeling Near My Booty," Works to Help Children Understand That Going Potty is Entirely Normal
Recent release “When I Get That Feeling Near My Booty,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Keira M. Mitchell, is a fun and silly book that also tells children to listen to their body’s needs and uses rhymes to help them remember which steps to follow when they get that feeling near their booty.
Castle Rock, CO, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Keira M. Mitchell, who received her Ph.D. in psychology in her mid-twenties, has completed her new book, “When I Get That Feeling Near My Booty”: a useful and engaging children’s book that walks young listeners through potty training.
Dr. Keira M. Mitchell has experience in early childhood education, SPED, MTSS, and teaching. When she is not writing, she loves spending time with her nieces and her nephew. She lives in Colorado with her husband and their two dogs.
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Keira M. Mitchell’s useful work helps to normalize potty training as a regular part of the day, in an accessible way for readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this humorous and encouraging work can purchase “When I Get That Feeling Near My Booty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
