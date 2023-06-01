Author Dr. Keira M. Mitchell’s New Book, "When I Get That Feeling Near My Booty," Works to Help Children Understand That Going Potty is Entirely Normal

Recent release “When I Get That Feeling Near My Booty,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Keira M. Mitchell, is a fun and silly book that also tells children to listen to their body’s needs and uses rhymes to help them remember which steps to follow when they get that feeling near their booty.