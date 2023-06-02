Author Comfort Green’s Book, "Still Colored," is a Stirring Immigrant Story Following the Author’s Journey from West Africa to the Challenges of Life in the United States

Recent release “Still Colored,” from Page Publishing author Comfort Green, is a deeply personal memoir of her experiences in the American South as a professional and woman of color over the course of nearly forty years. Her upbringing in West Africa did little to prepare her for the legacy of segregation and racial divide in her adopted home state of Georgia.