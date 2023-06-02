Author Comfort Green’s Book, "Still Colored," is a Stirring Immigrant Story Following the Author’s Journey from West Africa to the Challenges of Life in the United States
Recent release “Still Colored,” from Page Publishing author Comfort Green, is a deeply personal memoir of her experiences in the American South as a professional and woman of color over the course of nearly forty years. Her upbringing in West Africa did little to prepare her for the legacy of segregation and racial divide in her adopted home state of Georgia.
Perry, GA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Comfort Green, a native of Cameroon, West Africa who was sent to England for her primary and secondary education, came to the United States at the age of eighteen for college, pursued a career in healthcare, and presently resides in Americus, Georgia with her husband of thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “Still Colored”: an illuminating autobiography recalling her encounters with bigotry as a person of color in the South.
The author shares, “My personal story was written to show and relate the experiences I had working as an executive in Southwest Georgia in the late nineties through 2009. I heard stories from my in-laws about the experiences they had growing up in the South, but I never believed it would happen to me. I grew up thinking that because of my education, life was going to be easy for me and my family. I had not experienced this form of discrimination in my entire life, due to the fact that I was raised by white people from the age of fifteen to twenty-four. I felt it only happened to individuals who were lazy and wanted to blame their circumstances on others. I knew it would not happen to me because my husband was a successful lawyer licensed in three states; my in-laws were doctors; and I had a great education. Needless to say, I found out when we moved to Georgia – even after associating with the President of the United States and the likes of the founder of Habitat for Humanity International – it was obvious that I was still colored.”
Published by Page Publishing, Comfort Green’s engrossing book is a compelling true story of bigotry, perseverance, and faith for an immigrant from Cameroon, West Africa.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Still Colored" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
