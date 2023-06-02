Author Liz Batton’s New Book, "A Marble Story, Part Two: Conversations with the Wood Carver," is a Gently Contemplative Work That Will Resonate with Readers of All Ages

Recent release “A Marble Story, Part Two: Conversations with the Wood Carver,” from Page Publishing author Liz Batton, is a charming story offering a continuation of the wisdom and insight shared in her previous work, “A Marble Story,” in which the myriad colors are likened to the many facets of human life.