Thomas Funicello & Fahren Funicello’s Book, "Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy," is a Riveting Novel Following a Young Woman’s Search to Uncover the Truth About Herself
Recent release “Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy,” from Covenant Books authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello, follows eighteen-year-old Corey Huston, who is a rookie operative with a family secret that threatens to surface when a stranger delivers a message from the father who abandoned her as a child.
Peoria, AZ, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello have completed their new book, “Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy”: a compelling novel that follows Corey as she, with help from her mission counterpart, discovers the truth about herself and the need to stop the secretive organization she serves before they unleash their diabolical plans.
Author Thomas Funicello enjoys creative endeavors of many types, including computer-game design, board- and card-game design as well as script writing. His passion is to help and encourage people of all ages to fulfill their dream of moving from the idea stage through completion and beyond.
Fahren makes a habit of trying new things, obsesses over her German shepherd, and loves to travel. She has a passion for writing and marketing, two things she would love to combine in her future endeavors after graduating college.
Thomas and Fahren write, “A white van with a utility company name and logo stenciled along the sides pulls up, then parks across the street from the Alhambra Grade School. The driver and passenger are dressed in blue utility company overalls. The driver of the van scans the vicinity as the passenger uses a camera with a telephoto lens to watch the main entrance of the school. The men in the van hear the school bell ring and watch as students begin to stream out from the front doors. Many of the children make their way to nearby buses, while others rush over to waiting vehicles. Several groups of children gather, then walk together away from the school grounds as the men in the van continue to watch. A young girl with auburn hair walks out from the main entrance and looks around before beginning to walk alone.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello’s new book invites readers to discover how Corey’s journey unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Thomas Funicello enjoys creative endeavors of many types, including computer-game design, board- and card-game design as well as script writing. His passion is to help and encourage people of all ages to fulfill their dream of moving from the idea stage through completion and beyond.
Fahren makes a habit of trying new things, obsesses over her German shepherd, and loves to travel. She has a passion for writing and marketing, two things she would love to combine in her future endeavors after graduating college.
Thomas and Fahren write, “A white van with a utility company name and logo stenciled along the sides pulls up, then parks across the street from the Alhambra Grade School. The driver and passenger are dressed in blue utility company overalls. The driver of the van scans the vicinity as the passenger uses a camera with a telephoto lens to watch the main entrance of the school. The men in the van hear the school bell ring and watch as students begin to stream out from the front doors. Many of the children make their way to nearby buses, while others rush over to waiting vehicles. Several groups of children gather, then walk together away from the school grounds as the men in the van continue to watch. A young girl with auburn hair walks out from the main entrance and looks around before beginning to walk alone.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello’s new book invites readers to discover how Corey’s journey unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories