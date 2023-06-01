Thomas Funicello & Fahren Funicello’s Book, "Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy," is a Riveting Novel Following a Young Woman’s Search to Uncover the Truth About Herself

Recent release “Core Reality Volume 4 Mars Legacy,” from Covenant Books authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello, follows eighteen-year-old Corey Huston, who is a rookie operative with a family secret that threatens to surface when a stranger delivers a message from the father who abandoned her as a child.