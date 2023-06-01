Author Harry C. Washington III’s New Book, “Face in the Book,” is an Ideal Resource for Those Who Want to Study the Old Testament But Feel Overwhelmed
Recent release “Face in the Book: An Overview of the Old Testament with Wisdom, Direction, and Practical Applications for Daily Living,” is from Covenant Books author Harry C. Washington III. This is a resource that readers can consult to ensure they grasp the meaning and relevance of how the Old Testament impacts their lives today.
Clinton, TN, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harry C. Washington III, who resides in Tennessee with his wife, Audrey, has completed his new book, “Face in the Book: An Overview of the Old Testament with Wisdom, Direction, and Practical Applications for Daily Living”: an extraordinary guide that offers profound insights into the heart of the loving, patient, and compassionate God.
Author Harry C. Washington III received his doctorate in philosophy and clinical Christian counseling from Cornerstone University. He received his master’s degree in Bible and ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He also obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in sociology as well as a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia College. In addition, he received his associate degree in business administration from Southwestern Christian College and two other associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force.
Harry has dedicated his life to using his God-given talents to provide hope, help, and healing to the hurting. Harry strives to be an open book about his struggles with sin. He will never forget how talking to someone about the deepest and darkest of his struggles with sin brought about true healing and hope in his life. Harry believes with all his heart to “confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed” (James 5:16). Harry teaches that living for Jesus is the absolute best way to live life. He knows that all sins were nailed to the cross. He encourages others to live in the forgiveness and freedom of Jesus. He enjoys building stronger Christian families and has worked extensively with children for nearly fifty years. Harry and Audrey enjoy traveling the world together, exploring different cultures, sharing Christ’s love, and meeting fellow believers. He is now a Christian motivational speaker and a Christian YouTuber.
Harry writes, “In the mornings, when the night terrors were gone, I went to school like most children my age to get an education. Although I was exhausted, the school was a reprieve—until the bell rang to go home. Uncharted waters, violence, broken glass, and drops of blood creating puddles. Where do I turn? Where do I run? Who will help me? Why was I even born? What is my purpose in life? No matter how dark the night and how cloudy the day, I sensed there was always someone right there holding me, comforting me, and protecting me. That someone was God, who showed me my purpose in life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Harry C. Washington III’s new book is a perfect resource for those struggling to find meaning in life, those new to the faith, or those just needing a refresher in Old Testament Scripture.
Readers can purchase “Face in the Book: An Overview of the Old Testament with Wisdom, Direction, and Practical Applications for Daily Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
