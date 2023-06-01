Author Harry C. Washington III’s New Book, “Face in the Book,” is an Ideal Resource for Those Who Want to Study the Old Testament But Feel Overwhelmed

Recent release “Face in the Book: An Overview of the Old Testament with Wisdom, Direction, and Practical Applications for Daily Living,” is from Covenant Books author Harry C. Washington III. This is a resource that readers can consult to ensure they grasp the meaning and relevance of how the Old Testament impacts their lives today.